260 Park View Ter Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Oakland.



3259 Marshall Way Apt 16 is close to Whole Foods Market, Round Table Pizza, Jong Ga House, Children's Fairyland, The Gardens at Lake Merritt, Trueburger, with quick access to MacArthur Fwy, and John B. Williams Fwy.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a kitchenette

- Washer and dryer



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

(RLNE5856488)