Oakland, CA
260 Park View Ter Apt 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

260 Park View Ter Apt 5

260 Park View Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

260 Park View Terrace, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Oakland.

3259 Marshall Way Apt 16 is close to Whole Foods Market, Round Table Pizza, Jong Ga House, Children's Fairyland, The Gardens at Lake Merritt, Trueburger, with quick access to MacArthur Fwy, and John B. Williams Fwy.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a kitchenette
- Washer and dryer

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: rfu6g52h3r6a070n

(RLNE5856488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have any available units?
260 Park View Ter Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have?
Some of 260 Park View Ter Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
260 Park View Ter Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Park View Ter Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
