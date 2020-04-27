258 Oakland Avenue

Amenities
Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, classic apartment home property rental in a very walkable and bikeable Oakland Ave/Harrison St. neighborhood in Oakland.
It comes with on-street parking. This interior has a polished hardwood floor. A lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with gas heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only one pet is allowed with a $650 pet deposit/pet (non-refundable). Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.
Nearby parks: Oak Glen Park, Mosswood Amphitheater, and Mosswood Park.
Walk Score: 82
Bike Score: 76
Bus lines:
11 Piedmont - Fruitvale Ave. - 0.0 mile
57 40th San Pablo Ave - Eastmont T.C. - Foothill Sq - 0.2 mile
P San Francisco Piedmont - 0.3 mile
51A RockRidge to FBBA - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco Int'l Airport - 0.9 mile
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.9 mile
Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.9 mile
Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 1.4 miles
