Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

258 Oakland Avenue

258 Oakland Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Harrison St-Oakland Ave

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 6/30/2020!

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, classic apartment home property rental in a very walkable and bikeable Oakland Ave/Harrison St. neighborhood in Oakland.

It comes with on-street parking. This interior has a polished hardwood floor. A lovely kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with gas heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only one pet is allowed with a $650 pet deposit/pet (non-refundable). Smoking on the property is prohibited though. Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Oak Glen Park, Mosswood Amphitheater, and Mosswood Park.

Walk Score: 82
Bike Score: 76

Bus lines:
11 Piedmont - Fruitvale Ave. - 0.0 mile
57 40th San Pablo Ave - Eastmont T.C. - Foothill Sq - 0.2 mile
P San Francisco Piedmont - 0.3 mile
51A RockRidge to FBBA - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco Int'l Airport - 0.9 mile
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.9 mile
Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.9 mile
Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5679573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
258 Oakland Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 258 Oakland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Oakland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Oakland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
