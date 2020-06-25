All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

240 Grand Ave Apt 36

240 Grand Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA 94610
Adams Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 36 · Avail. now

$2,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
elevator
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Vintage-style 1 bedrooms and 1-bathroom apartment on Grand Ave in Prime Adams Point Location.

Across from Lake Merritt and within walking distance to Children's Fairyland, multiple restaurants, cafes, shopping and more.

*** Photos and Virtual Tour are of a similar unit with an identical floor plan. ***

Unit Features:
- 1 beds/1 bath
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
- Radiant heating system

Community Features:
- Elevator in building
- Gated access
- On-site laundry

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have any available units?
240 Grand Ave Apt 36 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have?
Some of 240 Grand Ave Apt 36's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 currently offering any rent specials?
240 Grand Ave Apt 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 is pet friendly.
Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 offer parking?
No, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 does not offer parking.
Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have a pool?
No, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 does not have a pool.
Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have accessible units?
No, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Grand Ave Apt 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
