240 Grand Ave Apt 36

Vintage-style 1 bedrooms and 1-bathroom apartment on Grand Ave in Prime Adams Point Location.



Across from Lake Merritt and within walking distance to Children's Fairyland, multiple restaurants, cafes, shopping and more.



*** Photos and Virtual Tour are of a similar unit with an identical floor plan. ***



Unit Features:

- 1 beds/1 bath

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

- Radiant heating system



Community Features:

- Elevator in building

- Gated access

- On-site laundry



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



