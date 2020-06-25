240 Grand Ave Apt 36

Amenities
Vintage-style 1 bedrooms and 1-bathroom apartment on Grand Ave in Prime Adams Point Location.
Across from Lake Merritt and within walking distance to Children's Fairyland, multiple restaurants, cafes, shopping and more.
*** Photos and Virtual Tour are of a similar unit with an identical floor plan. ***
Unit Features:
- 1 beds/1 bath
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
- Radiant heating system
Community Features:
- Elevator in building
- Gated access
- On-site laundry
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Water/trash/sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
(RLNE5887485)