Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2321 East 17th Street

2321 East 17th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2321 East 17th Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Meadow Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT + 3 MONTHS REBATE

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

SPECIAL PROMOTION:
Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before June 15th to avail the $500 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!!

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex property rental in the urban Meadow Brook neighborhood in Oakland.

The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and mirror-door wardrobes. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawer, and stainless steel ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The lovely bedrooms are great for getting a good night’s rest. The exterior features a yard for some much needed fresh air.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kGDZfz1HsbH

Additional Details:

This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Garfield Park, Josie de la Cruz Park, San Antonio Park, and Kennedy Tract Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 94/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5686357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 East 17th Street have any available units?
2321 East 17th Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2321 East 17th Street have?
Some of 2321 East 17th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2321 East 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2321 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2321 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2321 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
