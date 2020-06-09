2321 East 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Captivating, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex property rental in the urban Meadow Brook neighborhood in Oakland.



The bright and airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and mirror-door wardrobes. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawer, and stainless steel ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. The lovely bedrooms are great for getting a good night’s rest. The exterior features a yard for some much needed fresh air.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, and yard maintenance. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kGDZfz1HsbH



Additional Details:



This is a pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Garfield Park, Josie de la Cruz Park, San Antonio Park, and Kennedy Tract Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 94/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and daily errands do not require a car.



