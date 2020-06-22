All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2121 East 20th Street Unit #5

2121 East 20th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA 94606
Rancho San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.

This bright and airy unit features polished hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds. Its lovely and new kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and package appliances including a refrigerator and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. An enclosed shower/tub combo, enclosed shower stall, and vanity sink cabinets furnished its bathroom. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is not allowed, too. Tenant is responsible for trash and water. The landlord will cover electricity and cable.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yYcH5Gbo84r

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 88

Nearby parks: Garfield Municipal Playground, Garfield Park, and San Antonio Park.

Bus lines:
14 14th St - San Antonio - High St - 0.1 mile
62 7th St. - San Antonio - 23rd Av. - 0.2 mile
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.2 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
GN-S Daly City - 1.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have any available units?
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have?
Some of 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2121 East 20th Street Unit #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Maya
4045 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St
Oakland, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity