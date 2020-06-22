2121 East 20th Street Unit #5

Amenities
Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
This bright and airy unit features polished hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds. Its lovely and new kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and package appliances including a refrigerator and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. An enclosed shower/tub combo, enclosed shower stall, and vanity sink cabinets furnished its bathroom. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is not allowed, too. Tenant is responsible for trash and water. The landlord will cover electricity and cable.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yYcH5Gbo84r
Walk Score: 88
Nearby parks: Garfield Municipal Playground, Garfield Park, and San Antonio Park.
Bus lines:
14 14th St - San Antonio - High St - 0.1 mile
62 7th St. - San Antonio - 23rd Av. - 0.2 mile
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.2 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
GN-S Daly City - 1.1 miles
No Pets Allowed
