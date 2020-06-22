2121 East 20th Street Unit #5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated playground furnished

Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.



This bright and airy unit features polished hardwood flooring and big windows with blinds. Its lovely and new kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry, and package appliances including a refrigerator and oven/range. Built-in closet in the bedroom. An enclosed shower/tub combo, enclosed shower stall, and vanity sink cabinets furnished its bathroom. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed gas heating. No pets allowed. Smoking is not allowed, too. Tenant is responsible for trash and water. The landlord will cover electricity and cable.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yYcH5Gbo84r



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 88



Nearby parks: Garfield Municipal Playground, Garfield Park, and San Antonio Park.



Bus lines:

14 14th St - San Antonio - High St - 0.1 mile

62 7th St. - San Antonio - 23rd Av. - 0.2 mile

40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.2 mile

840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles

BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles

BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles

OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles

GN-S Daly City - 1.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



