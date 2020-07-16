1963 E. 38th St - Upper

Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.! The home is 2 blocks from Peet's, Farmer Joe's, Safeway, La Farine Bakery, BofA, Wells, Citibanks. CVS, Express bus to SF, car pool to SF.
Street parking only
Unit does not have a yard or onsite parking.
Duplex home in Glenview neighborhood. Near transportation, shopping, restaurants and banking.
BY APPOINTMENTOnly. 510-318-2019