1963 E. 38th St - Upper

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.! The home is 2 blocks from Peet's, Farmer Joe's, Safeway, La Farine Bakery, BofA, Wells, Citibanks. CVS, Express bus to SF, car pool to SF.



Street parking only

Unit does not have a yard or onsite parking.

Duplex home in Glenview neighborhood. Near transportation, shopping, restaurants and banking.

BY APPOINTMENTOnly. 510-318-2019