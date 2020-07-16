All apartments in Oakland
1963 E. 38th St - Upper
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1963 E. 38th St - Upper

1963 East 38th Street · (510) 318-2019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1963 East 38th Street, Oakland, CA 94602
Glenview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.! The home is 2 blocks from Peet's, Farmer Joe's, Safeway, La Farine Bakery, BofA, Wells, Citibanks. CVS, Express bus to SF, car pool to SF.

Street parking only
Unit does not have a yard or onsite parking.
Duplex home in Glenview neighborhood. Near transportation, shopping, restaurants and banking.
BY APPOINTMENTOnly. 510-318-2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have any available units?
1963 E. 38th St - Upper has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have?
Some of 1963 E. 38th St - Upper's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 E. 38th St - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1963 E. 38th St - Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 E. 38th St - Upper pet-friendly?
No, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper offers parking.
Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have a pool?
Yes, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper has a pool.
Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have accessible units?
No, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 E. 38th St - Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 E. 38th St - Upper has units with dishwashers.
