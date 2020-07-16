1537 Chestnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This is a amazing place, made for a family who enjoys outside activities and days of fun in the sun! This features a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit on the second floor of a beautiful victorian home. This house is located in a quiet area of Oakland. The property is less than 1 mile from Downtown Oakland and the Bart Station. This house has many amenities including a stove, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer, and gated parking. This property is definitely a must see!



Please txt or email to view this property.

This is a amazing duplex, made for a family who enjoys outside activities and days of fun in the sun! This features a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex on the ground floor of a beautiful victorian home. This house is located in a quiet area of Oakland. This property has a door that leads to a private garden/backyard area. The property is less than 1 mile from Downtown Oakland and the Bart Station. This house has many amenities including parking, stove, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer. This is definitely a must see! Cats and small dogs under 25 pounds allowed.



