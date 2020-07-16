All apartments in Oakland
1537 Chestnut Street

1537 Chestnut Street · (650) 296-3880
Location

1537 Chestnut Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is a amazing place, made for a family who enjoys outside activities and days of fun in the sun! This features a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom unit on the second floor of a beautiful victorian home. This house is located in a quiet area of Oakland. The property is less than 1 mile from Downtown Oakland and the Bart Station. This house has many amenities including a stove, refrigerator, and a washer/dryer, and gated parking. This property is definitely a must see!

Please txt or email to view this property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Chestnut Street have any available units?
1537 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 1537 Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 1537 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1537 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1537 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
