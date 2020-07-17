1364 East 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in the very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland.



The spacious and bright interior features include polished hardwood and tile floors and big slider windows. Its lovely kitchen is completely equipped with smooth tile countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its neat bathroom. It has installed gas heating, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows for climate control, and an in-unit washer and dryer. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a fenced yard and porch. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard’s upkeep. Smoking is prohibited on and around the property. It comes with 1 spot driveway parking.



Tenant pays for water (East Bay Municipal Utility District), Electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), and sewage (East Bay Municipal Utility District). Whereas the trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3fBqGtvRnF5



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Bella Vista Park, Live Oak Memorial Pool, and Morgan Plaza.



