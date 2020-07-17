All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 1364 East 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
1364 East 32nd Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1364 East 32nd Street

1364 East 32nd Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1364 East 32nd Street, Oakland, CA 94602
Lynn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Charming, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in the very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland.

The spacious and bright interior features include polished hardwood and tile floors and big slider windows. Its lovely kitchen is completely equipped with smooth tile countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A shower/tub combo and vanity cabinet furnished its neat bathroom. It has installed gas heating, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows for climate control, and an in-unit washer and dryer. It’s a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a fenced yard and porch. No worries, the owner will maintain the yard’s upkeep. Smoking is prohibited on and around the property. It comes with 1 spot driveway parking.

Tenant pays for water (East Bay Municipal Utility District), Electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), and sewage (East Bay Municipal Utility District). Whereas the trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3fBqGtvRnF5

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Bella Vista Park, Live Oak Memorial Pool, and Morgan Plaza.

(RLNE5892007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 East 32nd Street have any available units?
1364 East 32nd Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 East 32nd Street have?
Some of 1364 East 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1364 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1364 East 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1364 East 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1364 East 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 1364 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1364 East 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 East 32nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1364 East 32nd Street has a pool.
Does 1364 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1364 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 East 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1364 East 32nd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Claremont ElmwoodProduce And WaterfrontMerritt
Adams PointPiedmont Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity