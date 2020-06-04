All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 1320 E 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
1320 E 34th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1320 E 34th Street

1320 E 34th St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1320 E 34th St, Oakland, CA 94602
Lynn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental comes complete with a balcony.

This lovely fourplex has hardwood flooring. The kitchen has a glossy granite countertop and is equipped with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and heating keep the right temperature at all times in the interior. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. Outside, a yard that is maintained by the owner, and playground also await the lucky renters. A pet-friendly home and its negotiable.

Tenant pays water and electricity, whereas the garbage and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord. It comes with driveway and uncovered, off-street parking. Come see it today and lease this now!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sa4d4H1hzVJ

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Live Oak Memorial Pool, Bella Vista Park, and Sunnyhills & Paramount corner Park.

Walk Score: 75

Bus lines:
680 Bishop O'Dowd High MacArthur - 0.0 mile
658 Skyline - Bret Harte MacArthur-0.0 mile
57 40th St. MacArthur - 0.0 mile
NX1 MacArthur - Grand Lake Transbay - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5666050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 E 34th Street have any available units?
1320 E 34th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1320 E 34th Street have?
Some of 1320 E 34th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 E 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 E 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 E 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 E 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 1320 E 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 E 34th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street has a pool.
Does 1320 E 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 E 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 E 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 E 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 E 34th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1320 E 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Rasa
459 23rd Street
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Zo
330 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
777 Broadway
777 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity