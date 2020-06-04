1320 E 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located in a very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental comes complete with a balcony.



This lovely fourplex has hardwood flooring. The kitchen has a glossy granite countertop and is equipped with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven/stove, garbage disposal. Central air conditioning and heating keep the right temperature at all times in the interior. There are hookups for washer and dryer available. Outside, a yard that is maintained by the owner, and playground also await the lucky renters. A pet-friendly home and its negotiable.



Tenant pays water and electricity, whereas the garbage and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord. It comes with driveway and uncovered, off-street parking. Come see it today and lease this now!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sa4d4H1hzVJ



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Live Oak Memorial Pool, Bella Vista Park, and Sunnyhills & Paramount corner Park.



Walk Score: 75



Bus lines:

680 Bishop O'Dowd High MacArthur - 0.0 mile

658 Skyline - Bret Harte MacArthur-0.0 mile

57 40th St. MacArthur - 0.0 mile

NX1 MacArthur - Grand Lake Transbay - 0.0 mile



