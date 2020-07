Amenities

Top floor, vaulted ceiling, skylights and an amazing Oceanview from every corner! Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo perfectly situated in a quiet corner of Villa Balboa. Far from Coast Highway or Superior street noise. Enjoy breathtaking sunsets in serenity and peace. This community comes fully equipped with a state of the art gym, tennis courts, pools and spas. Only minutes to the ocean front, fine dining, fashion island and much more. Soak up Newport Beach.