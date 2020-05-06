All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

944 Gardenia Way

944 Gardenia Way · No Longer Available
Location

944 Gardenia Way, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rental homes in the gated community of Jasmine Park rarely come on the market and this is a great one! The property has been nicely upgraded with new carpets, paint and upgrades to the bathrooms and the kitchen. The main living area has hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace with a great sit down sunset view. In the kitchen there are newer cabinets and granite counter tops as well as upgraded appliances including a fridge and a new wine chiller. The kitchen leads to a cozy breakfast nook with great views of the sunset and green belts. Both the master bath and the guest bath have been highly upgraded as well with custom tile work and new counter tops. The master bedroom features a good sized walk in closet and a patio door that leads to a quiet back patio area. The guest bedroom has an extensive built in bookcase and would make a great office or an extra bedroom. The private backyard has easy to care for synthetic turf so it always looks great. The two car garage has new garage doors as well as ample storage area that connects to the laundry room which comes with a washer and dryer. This community is gate guarded and is a short walk to the beach and to the activities in the Corona del Mar village. This is a private, quiet, location that is close to all that makes CDM a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Gardenia Way have any available units?
944 Gardenia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 944 Gardenia Way have?
Some of 944 Gardenia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 Gardenia Way currently offering any rent specials?
944 Gardenia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Gardenia Way pet-friendly?
No, 944 Gardenia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 944 Gardenia Way offer parking?
Yes, 944 Gardenia Way offers parking.
Does 944 Gardenia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 Gardenia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Gardenia Way have a pool?
No, 944 Gardenia Way does not have a pool.
Does 944 Gardenia Way have accessible units?
No, 944 Gardenia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Gardenia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Gardenia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Gardenia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Gardenia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

