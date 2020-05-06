944 Gardenia Way

Amenities

Rental homes in the gated community of Jasmine Park rarely come on the market and this is a great one! The property has been nicely upgraded with new carpets, paint and upgrades to the bathrooms and the kitchen. The main living area has hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace with a great sit down sunset view. In the kitchen there are newer cabinets and granite counter tops as well as upgraded appliances including a fridge and a new wine chiller. The kitchen leads to a cozy breakfast nook with great views of the sunset and green belts. Both the master bath and the guest bath have been highly upgraded as well with custom tile work and new counter tops. The master bedroom features a good sized walk in closet and a patio door that leads to a quiet back patio area. The guest bedroom has an extensive built in bookcase and would make a great office or an extra bedroom. The private backyard has easy to care for synthetic turf so it always looks great. The two car garage has new garage doors as well as ample storage area that connects to the laundry room which comes with a washer and dryer. This community is gate guarded and is a short walk to the beach and to the activities in the Corona del Mar village. This is a private, quiet, location that is close to all that makes CDM a great place to live.