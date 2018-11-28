All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

908 West Oceanfront

908 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

908 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bedroom Oceanfront home on the Balboa Peninsula - OCEANFRONT 12 month lease on the Balboa Peninsula! 5 bedroom, 4 bath 3500 sqft (approx.) home is situated just steps across the boardwalk from the sprawling sandy beach. Ideally located between the Newport and Balboa Piers, away from the tourist congestion and public parking lots, but only a short bike ride away from restaurants, yacht clubs, shopping and all that the peninsula has to offer.

Enjoy being a few steps from the beach with secure access to the house via security keypad. Through the front door is an entertainers dream of a kitchen with quartz countertops, updated cabinets, Viking appliances and a large chef's island. Ocean views can be enjoyed all over the house! One bedroom and a bathroom, laundry room and a bonus TV/family room can be found on the first level. Two additional front guest bedrooms upstairs offer breathtaking views of the coast and Catalina Island. The Master Suite with its own large sitting area and private deck provides a quiet retreat, also on the second level. Bonus massive upstairs Mother-in Law suite has separate stairs access for added privacy as well as its own large sunny patio. The MIL suite boasts a large bathroom, kitchen area, walk in closet and private sundeck making it perfect for guests. A 2-car garage provides for easy parking. This house has the perfect combination of location, size, and upgraded comfort. It is a must see! Don't miss this rare opportunity to live long-term on the Oceanfront in Newport Beach.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3882750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 West Oceanfront have any available units?
908 West Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 908 West Oceanfront have?
Some of 908 West Oceanfront's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 West Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
908 West Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 West Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 908 West Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 908 West Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 908 West Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 908 West Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 West Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 West Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 908 West Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 908 West Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 908 West Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 908 West Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 West Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 West Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 West Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

