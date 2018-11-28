908 West Oceanfront

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

5 Bedroom Oceanfront home on the Balboa Peninsula - OCEANFRONT 12 month lease on the Balboa Peninsula! 5 bedroom, 4 bath 3500 sqft (approx.) home is situated just steps across the boardwalk from the sprawling sandy beach. Ideally located between the Newport and Balboa Piers, away from the tourist congestion and public parking lots, but only a short bike ride away from restaurants, yacht clubs, shopping and all that the peninsula has to offer.



Enjoy being a few steps from the beach with secure access to the house via security keypad. Through the front door is an entertainers dream of a kitchen with quartz countertops, updated cabinets, Viking appliances and a large chef's island. Ocean views can be enjoyed all over the house! One bedroom and a bathroom, laundry room and a bonus TV/family room can be found on the first level. Two additional front guest bedrooms upstairs offer breathtaking views of the coast and Catalina Island. The Master Suite with its own large sitting area and private deck provides a quiet retreat, also on the second level. Bonus massive upstairs Mother-in Law suite has separate stairs access for added privacy as well as its own large sunny patio. The MIL suite boasts a large bathroom, kitchen area, walk in closet and private sundeck making it perfect for guests. A 2-car garage provides for easy parking. This house has the perfect combination of location, size, and upgraded comfort. It is a must see! Don't miss this rare opportunity to live long-term on the Oceanfront in Newport Beach.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3882750)