900 East Oceanfront

Located in the heart of Balboa village, in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This unit is directly on the boardwalk and in front of the grassy area. It is on the upper level of the building with a view of the ocean from the living room and 1 bedroom. There are 2 bedrooms each with a queen size in the master bedroom, and two queens in the second bedroom. There are also 2 bathrooms. This is a fully furnished unit that comes with a private patio and BBQ. WiFi and utilities are included in price. 1 coin op washer and dryer is located in the carport and shared between the 6 units. 1 parking spot in the carport - fits most cars.



*Prices vary depending on month & is subject to availability*



April & May $3,650

June & August $5,650

July $9,100 for July

An additional $350 for cleaning and linens



Contact us to schedule a showing.