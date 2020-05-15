All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

900 East Oceanfront

900 E Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

900 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
*Fully Furnished*

Located in the heart of Balboa village, in close proximity to shops and restaurants. This unit is directly on the boardwalk and in front of the grassy area. It is on the upper level of the building with a view of the ocean from the living room and 1 bedroom. There are 2 bedrooms each with a queen size in the master bedroom, and two queens in the second bedroom. There are also 2 bathrooms. This is a fully furnished unit that comes with a private patio and BBQ. WiFi and utilities are included in price. 1 coin op washer and dryer is located in the carport and shared between the 6 units. 1 parking spot in the carport - fits most cars.

*Prices vary depending on month & is subject to availability*

April & May $3,650
June & August $5,650
July $9,100 for July
An additional $350 for cleaning and linens

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 East Oceanfront have any available units?
900 East Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 900 East Oceanfront have?
Some of 900 East Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 East Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
900 East Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 East Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 900 East Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 900 East Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 900 East Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 900 East Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 East Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 East Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 900 East Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 900 East Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 900 East Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 900 East Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 East Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 East Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 East Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.

