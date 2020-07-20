Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Highly desirable detached home, located on a corner lot in the prestigious community of Sancerre. Elegant hardwood floors throughout. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Great outdoor living space with built in BBQ, fountain, and arbor perfect for entertaining. Sancerre community offers resort style living with its pool, spa, and BBQ area. The greater Newport Coast amenities offer playgrounds, sports park, trails, hiking. you are minutes away from renowned shopping and dining.