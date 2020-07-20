All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 90 Lessay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
90 Lessay
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

90 Lessay

90 Lessay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

90 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Highly desirable detached home, located on a corner lot in the prestigious community of Sancerre. Elegant hardwood floors throughout. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Great outdoor living space with built in BBQ, fountain, and arbor perfect for entertaining. Sancerre community offers resort style living with its pool, spa, and BBQ area. The greater Newport Coast amenities offer playgrounds, sports park, trails, hiking. you are minutes away from renowned shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Lessay have any available units?
90 Lessay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 90 Lessay have?
Some of 90 Lessay's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
90 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 90 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 90 Lessay offer parking?
No, 90 Lessay does not offer parking.
Does 90 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 90 Lessay has a pool.
Does 90 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 90 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College