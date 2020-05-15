Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

OCEAN VIEW Newport Coast Home for Lease in Gated Community - Ocean views abound in this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home privately tucked behind the gates of the prestigious Campobello community. An abundance of large windows provide views from most rooms in the house and let in plenty of natural light. Gorgeous travertine floors grace the entire downstairs and a comfortable open layout is ideal for entertaining. An island in the middle of the kitchen hosts the cooktop allowing plenty of additional counter space (all granite). The kitchen sink faces toward the adjoining family room. Enjoy ocean views while cleaning your dishes! Plus save your money on a fridge, this home comes with all the stainless steel kitchen appliances pictured (including fridge without warranty)!

A half bath is conveniently located downstairs next to the laundry-room with its own sink and outdoor access. A spacious 3-car garage with epoxied floor provides for all the storage space you could need.

All bedrooms are located upstairs including an upper-level entertainment room with a fireplace, which could also be used as a den, playroom, or luxurious office. A grand master suite has some of the best ocean views in the home with large windows in the bedroom and over the soaking tub in the master bath. A generously sized walk-in closet comes complete with built-ins and the bathroom is done entirely in travertine with a separate toilet room, walk-in shower, and dual sinks.

*Pets are allowed (small dogs under 25 lbs)



