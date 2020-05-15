All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 9 Fiore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
9 Fiore
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

9 Fiore

9 Fiore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Fiore, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Campobello

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
OCEAN VIEW Newport Coast Home for Lease in Gated Community - Ocean views abound in this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home privately tucked behind the gates of the prestigious Campobello community. An abundance of large windows provide views from most rooms in the house and let in plenty of natural light. Gorgeous travertine floors grace the entire downstairs and a comfortable open layout is ideal for entertaining. An island in the middle of the kitchen hosts the cooktop allowing plenty of additional counter space (all granite). The kitchen sink faces toward the adjoining family room. Enjoy ocean views while cleaning your dishes! Plus save your money on a fridge, this home comes with all the stainless steel kitchen appliances pictured (including fridge without warranty)!
A half bath is conveniently located downstairs next to the laundry-room with its own sink and outdoor access. A spacious 3-car garage with epoxied floor provides for all the storage space you could need.
All bedrooms are located upstairs including an upper-level entertainment room with a fireplace, which could also be used as a den, playroom, or luxurious office. A grand master suite has some of the best ocean views in the home with large windows in the bedroom and over the soaking tub in the master bath. A generously sized walk-in closet comes complete with built-ins and the bathroom is done entirely in travertine with a separate toilet room, walk-in shower, and dual sinks.
*Pets are allowed (small dogs under 25 lbs)

(RLNE4439006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Fiore have any available units?
9 Fiore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9 Fiore have?
Some of 9 Fiore's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Fiore currently offering any rent specials?
9 Fiore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Fiore pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Fiore is pet friendly.
Does 9 Fiore offer parking?
Yes, 9 Fiore offers parking.
Does 9 Fiore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Fiore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Fiore have a pool?
Yes, 9 Fiore has a pool.
Does 9 Fiore have accessible units?
No, 9 Fiore does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Fiore have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Fiore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Fiore have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Fiore does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College