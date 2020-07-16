Amenities

Fully-furnished 3 Bd/3Ba fully-furnished detached home in luxurious Newport Coast. Ideally located within the gated community of Sancerre and perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, corner lot with Park Views. The newly remodeled home has been professionally decorated including a 70-inch flat screen TV and three super luxurious new beds, a leather sofa, plantation shutters, linen drapes and ultra-chic furniture throughout. The decor is lovely! There's also a TV in the master bedroom. The floor plan includes a large living room that opens to the dining area, vaulted ceilings and lots of windows and light throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dual dishwashers, a range, GE refrigerator, microwave, stone tile, breakfast bar and ample storage space. Hardwood floors are throughout, granite counters, framed mirrors and travertine floors within each bathroom. Newer washer & dryer machines. Solar system installed (with fixed monthly low electric bill). Enjoy the large, private backyard with an outdoor dining table for six. The community has a beautiful pool and spa which is located within a one min walk, there's a park and walking trails nearby as well as, shopping, the freeway and beaches a short distance away.