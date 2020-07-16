All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 84 Lessay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
84 Lessay
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

84 Lessay

84 Lessay · (949) 307-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

84 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully-furnished 3 Bd/3Ba fully-furnished detached home in luxurious Newport Coast. Ideally located within the gated community of Sancerre and perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac, corner lot with Park Views. The newly remodeled home has been professionally decorated including a 70-inch flat screen TV and three super luxurious new beds, a leather sofa, plantation shutters, linen drapes and ultra-chic furniture throughout. The decor is lovely! There's also a TV in the master bedroom. The floor plan includes a large living room that opens to the dining area, vaulted ceilings and lots of windows and light throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dual dishwashers, a range, GE refrigerator, microwave, stone tile, breakfast bar and ample storage space. Hardwood floors are throughout, granite counters, framed mirrors and travertine floors within each bathroom. Newer washer & dryer machines. Solar system installed (with fixed monthly low electric bill). Enjoy the large, private backyard with an outdoor dining table for six. The community has a beautiful pool and spa which is located within a one min walk, there's a park and walking trails nearby as well as, shopping, the freeway and beaches a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Lessay have any available units?
84 Lessay has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Lessay have?
Some of 84 Lessay's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
84 Lessay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 84 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 84 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 84 Lessay offers parking.
Does 84 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Lessay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 84 Lessay has a pool.
Does 84 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 84 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Lessay has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 84 Lessay?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity