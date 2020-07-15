All apartments in Newport Beach
835 Amigos Way
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

835 Amigos Way

835 Amigos Way · No Longer Available
Location

835 Amigos Way, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Great open Floorplan. 4 bedrooms with remodeled kitchen, all stainless steel appliances

Note; Rent includes 2 car attached garage plus 1 additional covered carport #7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Amigos Way have any available units?
835 Amigos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 835 Amigos Way have?
Some of 835 Amigos Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Amigos Way currently offering any rent specials?
835 Amigos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Amigos Way pet-friendly?
No, 835 Amigos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 835 Amigos Way offer parking?
Yes, 835 Amigos Way offers parking.
Does 835 Amigos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Amigos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Amigos Way have a pool?
No, 835 Amigos Way does not have a pool.
Does 835 Amigos Way have accessible units?
No, 835 Amigos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Amigos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Amigos Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Amigos Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Amigos Way does not have units with air conditioning.
