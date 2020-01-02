All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

81 Sea Island Drive

81 Sea Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

81 Sea Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning home overlooking 5th fairway green of Big Canyon Country Club. RARE to find- this home is one of several independent condos from the group units and features a 2 car garage and Very Quiet Location. (NOT the underground community parking!) Southern orientation with elevated view of Fashion Island skyline. Open views can be seen from all living spaces. Great entertaining patio. Oak floors, carpet and extensive use of granite and marble. Central A/C, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Entry to home thru locked private courtyard. Includes washer and dryer inside home. Private 2 car garage with built in cabinets. Assoc includes pools, spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Newport Beach, minutes from all the amenities: Fashion Island, Harbor, Beaches, Back Bay, and quick access to highways in every direction. New white paint and carpet, refurbished hardwood floors. Available March 11, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
81 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 81 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 81 Sea Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
81 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 81 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 81 Sea Island Drive offers parking.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 81 Sea Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 81 Sea Island Drive has a pool.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 81 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Sea Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Sea Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 81 Sea Island Drive has units with air conditioning.
