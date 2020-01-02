81 Sea Island Drive

Amenities

Stunning home overlooking 5th fairway green of Big Canyon Country Club. RARE to find- this home is one of several independent condos from the group units and features a 2 car garage and Very Quiet Location. (NOT the underground community parking!) Southern orientation with elevated view of Fashion Island skyline. Open views can be seen from all living spaces. Great entertaining patio. Oak floors, carpet and extensive use of granite and marble. Central A/C, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Entry to home thru locked private courtyard. Includes washer and dryer inside home. Private 2 car garage with built in cabinets. Assoc includes pools, spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Newport Beach, minutes from all the amenities: Fashion Island, Harbor, Beaches, Back Bay, and quick access to highways in every direction. New white paint and carpet, refurbished hardwood floors. Available March 11, 2019