Newport Beach, CA
80 Old Course Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

80 Old Course Drive

80 Old Course Dr · No Longer Available
Location

80 Old Course Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Breath-taking home in prestigious guard-gated One Ford Road! With over 3,900 square feet of beautifully designed living space, this home is truly a spectacle. Wow your guests immediately upon walking in with two-story ceilings, a formal living room with a cozy fireplace, and a formal dining room. The kitchen is just as impressive with an oversized kitchen island, Viking appliances, and a Subzero refrigerator. The kitchen blends into the living room for an open space experience. One of the 4 bedrooms is found downstairs. Relax in the luxurious master suite and take advantage of the separate his-and-hers baths and walk-in closets, spa tub, a built-in entertainment center and an office. Enjoy the fourth bedroom as an office/den, or easily convert it for bedroom use. Three-car garage to keep your vehicles in mint condition. The backyard is perfect for hosting family and friends every season of the year! It features a built-in barbecue with bar and seating, pool, spa, and stone patio. Welcome to One Ford Road! Move-in date is October 1st, 2019 *subject to change* Home comes furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Old Course Drive have any available units?
80 Old Course Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 80 Old Course Drive have?
Some of 80 Old Course Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Old Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Old Course Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Old Course Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Old Course Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 80 Old Course Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Old Course Drive does offer parking.
Does 80 Old Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Old Course Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Old Course Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80 Old Course Drive has a pool.
Does 80 Old Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Old Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Old Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Old Course Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Old Course Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Old Course Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
