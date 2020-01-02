80 Old Course Drive

Amenities

Breath-taking home in prestigious guard-gated One Ford Road! With over 3,900 square feet of beautifully designed living space, this home is truly a spectacle. Wow your guests immediately upon walking in with two-story ceilings, a formal living room with a cozy fireplace, and a formal dining room. The kitchen is just as impressive with an oversized kitchen island, Viking appliances, and a Subzero refrigerator. The kitchen blends into the living room for an open space experience. One of the 4 bedrooms is found downstairs. Relax in the luxurious master suite and take advantage of the separate his-and-hers baths and walk-in closets, spa tub, a built-in entertainment center and an office. Enjoy the fourth bedroom as an office/den, or easily convert it for bedroom use. Three-car garage to keep your vehicles in mint condition. The backyard is perfect for hosting family and friends every season of the year! It features a built-in barbecue with bar and seating, pool, spa, and stone patio. Welcome to One Ford Road! Move-in date is October 1st, 2019 *subject to change* Home comes furnished.