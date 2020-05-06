8 Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Enjoy luxury living in this beautifully upgraded VIEW home in the gated St. Laurent community in Newport Coast. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with designer upgrades including walnut floors, wainscoting, plantation shutters, and custom paint colors. The Master Suite has a spacious walk-in closet and the bath features dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and opens into the newly remodeled family room with media center above the fireplace. Both family room and dining room open up into the incredible newly-landscaped backyard with Viking built-in barbecue, fountains, gas fire pit, outdoor media center, and an elevated dining area overlooking the canyon all the way down to the peek-a-boo ocean view. As an additional bonus, even the garage has been remodeled with finished flooring, custom cabinets, a granite bar, and three flat-screen televisions. St. Laurent is a renowned family neighborhood with a centrally located swimming pool and spa directly across the street from this home. The neighborhood is located near the Newport Coast shopping center and is a short walking distance to Newport Coast Elementary School and Newport Ridge Park. Previous Tenant leave for Job Relocation.