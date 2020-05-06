All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8 Bellevue

8 Bellevue · No Longer Available
Location

8 Bellevue, Newport Beach, CA 92657
St. Laurent

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy luxury living in this beautifully upgraded VIEW home in the gated St. Laurent community in Newport Coast. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with designer upgrades including walnut floors, wainscoting, plantation shutters, and custom paint colors. The Master Suite has a spacious walk-in closet and the bath features dual sinks and separate tub and shower. The kitchen features custom cabinetry with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and opens into the newly remodeled family room with media center above the fireplace. Both family room and dining room open up into the incredible newly-landscaped backyard with Viking built-in barbecue, fountains, gas fire pit, outdoor media center, and an elevated dining area overlooking the canyon all the way down to the peek-a-boo ocean view. As an additional bonus, even the garage has been remodeled with finished flooring, custom cabinets, a granite bar, and three flat-screen televisions. St. Laurent is a renowned family neighborhood with a centrally located swimming pool and spa directly across the street from this home. The neighborhood is located near the Newport Coast shopping center and is a short walking distance to Newport Coast Elementary School and Newport Ridge Park. Previous Tenant leave for Job Relocation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Bellevue have any available units?
8 Bellevue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Bellevue have?
Some of 8 Bellevue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Bellevue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Bellevue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Bellevue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 8 Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, 8 Bellevue does offer parking.
Does 8 Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Bellevue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, 8 Bellevue has a pool.
Does 8 Bellevue have accessible units?
No, 8 Bellevue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Bellevue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Bellevue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Bellevue does not have units with air conditioning.
