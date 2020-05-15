All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

79 Pelican Court

79 Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

79 Pelican Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom three bathroom home in Bayview Terrace. This Newport Beach home is nicely upgraded throughout featuring an upgraded kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs features a living room, dining room, family room, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and wood flooring throughout the downstairs. New carpet has just installed throughout the upstairs and the home has been freshly painted throughout. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have been upgraded with custom tile floor and granite countertops. Private backyard which is currently undergoing new landscaping and hardscaping. Bayview Terrace is a gated community with a community pool and spa. Just a short walk to the Back Bay, park, and basketball courts. Close to John Wayne and great freeway access. Available for move-in August 1st. Owner will consider your pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Pelican Court have any available units?
79 Pelican Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 79 Pelican Court have?
Some of 79 Pelican Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Pelican Court currently offering any rent specials?
79 Pelican Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Pelican Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Pelican Court is pet friendly.
Does 79 Pelican Court offer parking?
Yes, 79 Pelican Court offers parking.
Does 79 Pelican Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Pelican Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Pelican Court have a pool?
Yes, 79 Pelican Court has a pool.
Does 79 Pelican Court have accessible units?
No, 79 Pelican Court does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Pelican Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Pelican Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Pelican Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Pelican Court does not have units with air conditioning.
