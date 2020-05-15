79 Pelican Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom three bathroom home in Bayview Terrace. This Newport Beach home is nicely upgraded throughout featuring an upgraded kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs features a living room, dining room, family room, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and wood flooring throughout the downstairs. New carpet has just installed throughout the upstairs and the home has been freshly painted throughout. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. All bathrooms have been upgraded with custom tile floor and granite countertops. Private backyard which is currently undergoing new landscaping and hardscaping. Bayview Terrace is a gated community with a community pool and spa. Just a short walk to the Back Bay, park, and basketball courts. Close to John Wayne and great freeway access. Available for move-in August 1st. Owner will consider your pets.