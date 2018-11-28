756 Via Lido Nord

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Refreshed & revived, this beautiful waterfront home offers 84' of bay frontage, with stunning views from the expansive patio. An added bonus is the Duffy boat which is included in the lease for your enjoyment. The open floor plan has recently been remodeled with new oak flooring throughout the main level, fresh paint on the interior, and the installation of AC. The large dock is configured to accommodate 3 vessels: 65' boat - 40' boat - and 20' craft. Features include 3 bedroom suites on the main level, an outdoor atrium and an expansive living area with amazing water views. Additionally, there is a maids quarters above the garage with a separate entrance, mini-kitchenette, living area, bedroom, and bath...ideal for guests or office use. Renowned Lido Marina Village is close by, offering world-class shopping and dining, and Lido Isle amenities include 3 private tennis courts, a private clubhouse and beach, and a lifestyle that just can't be beat.