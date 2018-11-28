All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 756 Via Lido Nord.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
756 Via Lido Nord
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

756 Via Lido Nord

756 via Lido Nord · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

756 via Lido Nord, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Refreshed & revived, this beautiful waterfront home offers 84' of bay frontage, with stunning views from the expansive patio. An added bonus is the Duffy boat which is included in the lease for your enjoyment. The open floor plan has recently been remodeled with new oak flooring throughout the main level, fresh paint on the interior, and the installation of AC. The large dock is configured to accommodate 3 vessels: 65' boat - 40' boat - and 20' craft. Features include 3 bedroom suites on the main level, an outdoor atrium and an expansive living area with amazing water views. Additionally, there is a maids quarters above the garage with a separate entrance, mini-kitchenette, living area, bedroom, and bath...ideal for guests or office use. Renowned Lido Marina Village is close by, offering world-class shopping and dining, and Lido Isle amenities include 3 private tennis courts, a private clubhouse and beach, and a lifestyle that just can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Via Lido Nord have any available units?
756 Via Lido Nord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 756 Via Lido Nord have?
Some of 756 Via Lido Nord's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Via Lido Nord currently offering any rent specials?
756 Via Lido Nord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Via Lido Nord pet-friendly?
No, 756 Via Lido Nord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord offer parking?
Yes, 756 Via Lido Nord does offer parking.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Via Lido Nord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord have a pool?
No, 756 Via Lido Nord does not have a pool.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord have accessible units?
No, 756 Via Lido Nord does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Via Lido Nord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Via Lido Nord have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 756 Via Lido Nord has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College