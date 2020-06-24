All apartments in Newport Beach
704 Avocado Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

704 Avocado Avenue

704 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This immaculate property is available for long term lease May 15 and comes fully or partially furnished at $5000/month. The home has dark rich wood flooring throughout and an open design feeding into the dining and main living areas. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Off the living room is an outdoor deck with sofa, table and grill. The Master Bedroom has a California King sized bed with a large screen television and a large, luxurious bathroom. The Second Bedroom has a Queen sized bed complete with easy access to the shared full bathroom. The Third Bedroom also has a Queen sized bed and its own private sun deck area furnished with two lounging chairs when you want to catch some rays. Waher/dryer, A/C, and DirectTV is included. Unit also comes with a 1 car garage and carport. This unit is in impeccable condition and won't last. Located on the Ocean side of PCH,704 Avocado is within easy walking distance to great restaurants, shops, parks, and the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Avocado Avenue have any available units?
704 Avocado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 704 Avocado Avenue have?
Some of 704 Avocado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Avocado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Avocado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Avocado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 Avocado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 704 Avocado Avenue offers parking.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Avocado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 Avocado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 Avocado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Avocado Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Avocado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Avocado Avenue has units with air conditioning.
