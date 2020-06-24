704 Avocado Avenue

Amenities

This immaculate property is available for long term lease May 15 and comes fully or partially furnished at $5000/month. The home has dark rich wood flooring throughout and an open design feeding into the dining and main living areas. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Off the living room is an outdoor deck with sofa, table and grill. The Master Bedroom has a California King sized bed with a large screen television and a large, luxurious bathroom. The Second Bedroom has a Queen sized bed complete with easy access to the shared full bathroom. The Third Bedroom also has a Queen sized bed and its own private sun deck area furnished with two lounging chairs when you want to catch some rays. Waher/dryer, A/C, and DirectTV is included. Unit also comes with a 1 car garage and carport. This unit is in impeccable condition and won't last. Located on the Ocean side of PCH,704 Avocado is within easy walking distance to great restaurants, shops, parks, and the ocean.