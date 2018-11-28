701 Bayside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fire pit fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Live right at the water's edge on Promontory Bay. This fully furnished bay front home is exquisitely designed to be luxuriously comfortable in the Newport Beach style of waterfront living. With 4,410 sq. ft. of living space hosting 5 bedroom suites, 5.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, 5 fireplaces, multiple flat screen TV's and a 3 car garage. The home was rebuilt in 2007 to bring it up to the sophisticated standards a discerning occupant would expect. There is a delightful waterfront terrace with the best of harbor and sunset views and the gas lit fire pit is perfect for after-sundown relaxation. This beautiful home comes fully furnished and is move-in ready. Just bring your clothes, personal items and some sheets/blankets. The lease term is for a minimum of 6 months, but could be 12 months if desired. The property has a private 3-slip boat dock which is leased separately from the residence.