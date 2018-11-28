All apartments in Newport Beach
701 Bayside Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:17 AM

701 Bayside Drive

701 Bayside Drive · (949) 836-4357
Location

701 Bayside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayside

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4410 sqft

Amenities

Live right at the water's edge on Promontory Bay. This fully furnished bay front home is exquisitely designed to be luxuriously comfortable in the Newport Beach style of waterfront living. With 4,410 sq. ft. of living space hosting 5 bedroom suites, 5.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, 5 fireplaces, multiple flat screen TV's and a 3 car garage. The home was rebuilt in 2007 to bring it up to the sophisticated standards a discerning occupant would expect. There is a delightful waterfront terrace with the best of harbor and sunset views and the gas lit fire pit is perfect for after-sundown relaxation. This beautiful home comes fully furnished and is move-in ready. Just bring your clothes, personal items and some sheets/blankets. The lease term is for a minimum of 6 months, but could be 12 months if desired. The property has a private 3-slip boat dock which is leased separately from the residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Bayside Drive have any available units?
701 Bayside Drive has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Bayside Drive have?
Some of 701 Bayside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Bayside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Bayside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Bayside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Bayside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 701 Bayside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Bayside Drive does offer parking.
Does 701 Bayside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Bayside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Bayside Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Bayside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Bayside Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Bayside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Bayside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Bayside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Bayside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Bayside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
