Last updated September 19 2019

7 Bridgeport Road

7 Bridgeport Road · No Longer Available
Location

7 Bridgeport Road, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living the Newport Coast Lifestyle in the gate guarded community of The Pointe! This spic and span clean home in Newport Coast is exactly what you've been looking for! 4 bedrooms, (one down is currently an office), 3 baths, with lovely yards. Beautiful Marble floors in entry, gleaming wood in family room & downstairs bath/office/den, which also features handsome built-in's. Freshly painted offering a light color palette, which compliments the sun infused orientation. Large chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, new stainless steel gas stove and hood, built-in refrigerator and preparation island. There is an abundance of cabinet and counter space, AND a walk-in pantry. Formal Living and dining rooms. Separate family room. Master bedroom has city views, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms upstairs are well sized, and share a Jack and Jill bath. Rear yard has an oversized patio which is the perfect place to enjoy alfresco dining, a multitude of flowering plants and a prolific Lemon (among other fruit) trees. Three car garage, central Air, new carpeting, moments from Newport Coast nature trails and other points of interest. Award wining schools. Gardener is included. This is a good one!! Private and well appointed home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bridgeport Road have any available units?
7 Bridgeport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7 Bridgeport Road have?
Some of 7 Bridgeport Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bridgeport Road currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bridgeport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bridgeport Road pet-friendly?
No, 7 Bridgeport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bridgeport Road offers parking.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Bridgeport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road have a pool?
No, 7 Bridgeport Road does not have a pool.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road have accessible units?
No, 7 Bridgeport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Bridgeport Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Bridgeport Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Bridgeport Road has units with air conditioning.
