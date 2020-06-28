7 Bridgeport Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy living the Newport Coast Lifestyle in the gate guarded community of The Pointe! This spic and span clean home in Newport Coast is exactly what you've been looking for! 4 bedrooms, (one down is currently an office), 3 baths, with lovely yards. Beautiful Marble floors in entry, gleaming wood in family room & downstairs bath/office/den, which also features handsome built-in's. Freshly painted offering a light color palette, which compliments the sun infused orientation. Large chef's kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, new stainless steel gas stove and hood, built-in refrigerator and preparation island. There is an abundance of cabinet and counter space, AND a walk-in pantry. Formal Living and dining rooms. Separate family room. Master bedroom has city views, and a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms upstairs are well sized, and share a Jack and Jill bath. Rear yard has an oversized patio which is the perfect place to enjoy alfresco dining, a multitude of flowering plants and a prolific Lemon (among other fruit) trees. Three car garage, central Air, new carpeting, moments from Newport Coast nature trails and other points of interest. Award wining schools. Gardener is included. This is a good one!! Private and well appointed home.