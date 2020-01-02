All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:15 AM

6800 W Oceanfront

6800 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Location

6800 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Far West Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR BEACH FRONT RENTAL! - This is a rare opportunity for anyone who has dreamed of the sand just a few short feet from the front door.
If you are new to the area or a local looking for that perfect place on the Oceanfront this is your place. Now is your chance to make
your beach dreams come true. There is nobody above or below this gorgeous unit with only one attached wall. Each upstairs bedroom has newer sliding doors which open out to the spacious balcony with dramatic sunrise and sunset Whitewater Views. Just remodeled with new kitchen countertops, New Cabinets, New Luxury Laminate flooring throughout, New HVAC with Nest Thermostat and much more! Parking can be a bear at the beach, but you wont have to worry with a 1 car direct access garage and one free space in front of the unit. The unit also includes Washer/Dryer in their own laundry room and kitchen refrigerator. Close to all the fun and sun that West Newport has to offer! Newport Pier, restaurants, shopping and nightlife are all
nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 W Oceanfront have any available units?
6800 W Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6800 W Oceanfront have?
Some of 6800 W Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 W Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
6800 W Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 W Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 6800 W Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 6800 W Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6800 W Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 6800 W Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 6800 W Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 W Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 W Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6800 W Oceanfront has units with air conditioning.
