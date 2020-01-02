6800 W Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SPECTACULAR BEACH FRONT RENTAL! - This is a rare opportunity for anyone who has dreamed of the sand just a few short feet from the front door.

If you are new to the area or a local looking for that perfect place on the Oceanfront this is your place. Now is your chance to make

your beach dreams come true. There is nobody above or below this gorgeous unit with only one attached wall. Each upstairs bedroom has newer sliding doors which open out to the spacious balcony with dramatic sunrise and sunset Whitewater Views. Just remodeled with new kitchen countertops, New Cabinets, New Luxury Laminate flooring throughout, New HVAC with Nest Thermostat and much more! Parking can be a bear at the beach, but you wont have to worry with a 1 car direct access garage and one free space in front of the unit. The unit also includes Washer/Dryer in their own laundry room and kitchen refrigerator. Close to all the fun and sun that West Newport has to offer! Newport Pier, restaurants, shopping and nightlife are all

nearby.