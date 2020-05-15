64 Archipelago Drive

Amenities

Also available for sale for $6,195,000. Experience resort-style living with this SINGLE STORY OCEAN VIEW ESTATE. – IDEALLY situated on a PRIVATE 14,779 SQ FT lot. BREATHTAKING views of coastline, whitewater, and Catalina Island. The home sits elegantly above the street – front courtyard offers privacy to the entrance and access to the detached casita. Formal and informal spaces flow together seamlessly – abundant natural light throughout the home. Chef’s Kitchen features Wolf Range Oven, Sub-Zero & Viking appliances surrounded by custom “Calacutta-Oro” Marble with hand distressed edge detail. ZEN INSPIRED BACK YARD INCLUDES SALT WATER POOL & SPA, BBQ ISLAND, TEAK DECKS and LOGGIA WITH FIREPLACE OUTSIDE THE MASTER SUITE. (14,779 SQ FT lot: room to expand home / confirm W city & HOA)