621 Lido Park Drive

BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.

The home encompasses three bedrooms and three baths with indoor laundry. Recent renovations include; A VIKING & SUB ZERO KITCHEN, Wood Floors, new paint, and new master bath. Park in the gated parking garage - take the semi-private elevator to your front door.

Enjoy Single Level living with captivating views of the bay, mountains, and Lido Island from the Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen - the bay side terrace located off the Living Room spans the width of the home and offers unobstructed views of the water-based activities at your doorstep.

An additional balcony off the Master Suite offers bay and OCEAN views towards Catalina Island. Shopping, restaurants, and beaches within walking distance. Association boat slips which can accommodate up to a 50' vessel are available to home owners.