All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 621 Lido Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
621 Lido Park Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:16 PM

621 Lido Park Drive

621 Lido Park Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

621 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit E3 · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
BAY FRONT PENTHOUSE / 2500 SQ FT ON ONE LEVEL - END UNIT WITH BAY, HARBOR, and OCEAN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND BACK OF HOME. Remodeled and sharing only one wall, this property has a very private ambiance.
The home encompasses three bedrooms and three baths with indoor laundry. Recent renovations include; A VIKING & SUB ZERO KITCHEN, Wood Floors, new paint, and new master bath. Park in the gated parking garage - take the semi-private elevator to your front door.
Enjoy Single Level living with captivating views of the bay, mountains, and Lido Island from the Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen - the bay side terrace located off the Living Room spans the width of the home and offers unobstructed views of the water-based activities at your doorstep.
An additional balcony off the Master Suite offers bay and OCEAN views towards Catalina Island. Shopping, restaurants, and beaches within walking distance. Association boat slips which can accommodate up to a 50' vessel are available to home owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Lido Park Drive have any available units?
621 Lido Park Drive has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 621 Lido Park Drive have?
Some of 621 Lido Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Lido Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lido Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lido Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Lido Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Lido Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lido Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Lido Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 621 Lido Park Drive has accessible units.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Lido Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Lido Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Lido Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 621 Lido Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity