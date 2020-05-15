All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
610 Marigold Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

610 Marigold Avenue

610 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

610 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
SHORT TERM FURNISHED LEASE. Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bedroom, plus den, plus office, 3.5 bath, 3 level home. As you enter the oversized private front patio appointed with a grand fireplace, new sectional sofa, new dining table and natural gas BBQ. Experience true indoor/outdoor living with the two sets of front french doors, perfect for entertaining. This highly appointed home boasts ample natural light, an open floor plan with a custom made living room fireplace, a 65” wall-mounted TV, stone flooring and is beautifully furnished for that casual elegance feel. The culinary kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 36" sub-zero refrigerator and is meticulously designed to accentuate both form and function. Other upgrades include a downstairs den/guest room with private entry, second-floor master bedroom with balcony, romantic stone fireplace, and 52” wall-mounted TV, master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and full walk-in closet. Also on the second floor is another bedroom and office/loft space with solid individual plank mahogany wood flooring. The spacious third-floor bedroom with a 47” wall mounted TV, desk area, and full bath leads to the rooftop deck with panoramic sunset views. To top off this amazing home is a newly installed central AC system and full home water softener/filtration system. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Marigold Avenue have any available units?
610 Marigold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 610 Marigold Avenue have?
Some of 610 Marigold Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Marigold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Marigold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Marigold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue offer parking?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Marigold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Marigold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Marigold Avenue has units with air conditioning.
