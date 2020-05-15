610 Marigold Avenue

Amenities

SHORT TERM FURNISHED LEASE. Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bedroom, plus den, plus office, 3.5 bath, 3 level home. As you enter the oversized private front patio appointed with a grand fireplace, new sectional sofa, new dining table and natural gas BBQ. Experience true indoor/outdoor living with the two sets of front french doors, perfect for entertaining. This highly appointed home boasts ample natural light, an open floor plan with a custom made living room fireplace, a 65” wall-mounted TV, stone flooring and is beautifully furnished for that casual elegance feel. The culinary kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 36" sub-zero refrigerator and is meticulously designed to accentuate both form and function. Other upgrades include a downstairs den/guest room with private entry, second-floor master bedroom with balcony, romantic stone fireplace, and 52” wall-mounted TV, master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and full walk-in closet. Also on the second floor is another bedroom and office/loft space with solid individual plank mahogany wood flooring. The spacious third-floor bedroom with a 47” wall mounted TV, desk area, and full bath leads to the rooftop deck with panoramic sunset views. To top off this amazing home is a newly installed central AC system and full home water softener/filtration system. AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020 TO OCTOBER 31, 2020.