Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:59 PM

602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2

602 Marguerite Avenue · (949) 689-7078
Location

602 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,875

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths in this back unit in Corona del Mar. The unit was just freshly painted & has brand new carpet, in addition to being updated about 4 years ago with luxury vinyl tile floors downstairs, new cabinets, appliances, kitchen sink, beautiful granite countertops and carpet upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs with great closet and bedroom space. 1 car parking in the shared garage with storage space. Individual laundry facilities included in the garage and water is included in the rent price. The beach, shops, restaurants, markets, and the CdM village are just a few blocks away. This is a great opportunity, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
