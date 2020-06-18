602 Marguerite Avenue 1/2

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths in this back unit in Corona del Mar. The unit was just freshly painted & has brand new carpet, in addition to being updated about 4 years ago with luxury vinyl tile floors downstairs, new cabinets, appliances, kitchen sink, beautiful granite countertops and carpet upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs with great closet and bedroom space. 1 car parking in the shared garage with storage space. Individual laundry facilities included in the garage and water is included in the rent price. The beach, shops, restaurants, markets, and the CdM village are just a few blocks away. This is a great opportunity, don't miss it!