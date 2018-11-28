All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

601 Lido Park Drive

601 Lido Park Drive · (949) 791-8160
Location

601 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1873 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
You Have To See It To Believe It. The most beautiful condo in Newport Beach with the best view and ultimate lifestyle.
Design. Elegance. View.
Find yourself living in the sky with panoramic main channel harbor, ocean, mountain and city light views, in this exquisite and custom Lido Bay condo.
This 2 bed, 2 bath artistically conceived home features 1,873 square feet of natural light, refined hardwood floors, a chef-inspired kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, and unparalleled wood finishes and features. Outside, you’ll find a spacious balcony ideal for relaxing and internalizing an infinite amount of candied sunsets over Catalina Island. This sophisticated bay-front condo is located at the mouth of Lido Isle and within a world-renowned historic community, featuring fine dining and premiere retail in a bustling yet tranquil environment. A masterpiece of design, this upscale home is optimal for the active and independent spirit looking to impress, boasting a personal doorman, 24-hour security, private dock, immaculately maintained pool and spa, underground and guest parking, as well as a gym to keep you fit, and a stylish ballroom excellent for entertaining large groups. Elevate your lifestyle and explore the best of what Newport Beach has to offer in this one-of-kind, tailored-to-you condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Lido Park Drive have any available units?
601 Lido Park Drive has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Lido Park Drive have?
Some of 601 Lido Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Lido Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Lido Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Lido Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Lido Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Lido Park Drive offers parking.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Lido Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 601 Lido Park Drive has a pool.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Lido Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Lido Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Lido Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Lido Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
