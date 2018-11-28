601 Lido Park Drive

Amenities

You Have To See It To Believe It. The most beautiful condo in Newport Beach with the best view and ultimate lifestyle.

Design. Elegance. View.

Find yourself living in the sky with panoramic main channel harbor, ocean, mountain and city light views, in this exquisite and custom Lido Bay condo.

This 2 bed, 2 bath artistically conceived home features 1,873 square feet of natural light, refined hardwood floors, a chef-inspired kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, and unparalleled wood finishes and features. Outside, you’ll find a spacious balcony ideal for relaxing and internalizing an infinite amount of candied sunsets over Catalina Island. This sophisticated bay-front condo is located at the mouth of Lido Isle and within a world-renowned historic community, featuring fine dining and premiere retail in a bustling yet tranquil environment. A masterpiece of design, this upscale home is optimal for the active and independent spirit looking to impress, boasting a personal doorman, 24-hour security, private dock, immaculately maintained pool and spa, underground and guest parking, as well as a gym to keep you fit, and a stylish ballroom excellent for entertaining large groups. Elevate your lifestyle and explore the best of what Newport Beach has to offer in this one-of-kind, tailored-to-you condo.