600 Heliotrope Avenue

This sophisticated modern home, offered furnished or un-furnished, is bursting with light- located in the Heart of Corona del Mar Village, just steps from world-class restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, parks, and beautiful beaches. When you walk through the front door you ll notice its clean, crisp and sunny composition with designer paint, high-end wood floors, raised ceilings, recessed lighting, and lots of well-placed of windows throughout! The open-concept Chef's Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a center island range with hood, a wine-refrigerator, and a dining area that overlooks a bright and spacious living room and fireplace. With a downstairs bathroom, your daily living area is complete. Upstairs is a luxurious master suite, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom, and a laundry area featuring Electrolux appliances. One of the bedrooms features built-in shelving and drawers, making a great office-option. Enjoy a large private patio with mature landscaping, ideal for entertaining and enjoying Southern California's amazing climate. Avail short term or long term. Call for Rates and availability.