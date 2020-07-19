All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 600 Heliotrope Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
600 Heliotrope Avenue
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

600 Heliotrope Avenue

600 Heliotrope Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 Heliotrope Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This sophisticated modern home, offered furnished or un-furnished, is bursting with light- located in the Heart of Corona del Mar Village, just steps from world-class restaurants, one-of-a-kind shops, parks, and beautiful beaches. When you walk through the front door you ll notice its clean, crisp and sunny composition with designer paint, high-end wood floors, raised ceilings, recessed lighting, and lots of well-placed of windows throughout! The open-concept Chef's Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a center island range with hood, a wine-refrigerator, and a dining area that overlooks a bright and spacious living room and fireplace. With a downstairs bathroom, your daily living area is complete. Upstairs is a luxurious master suite, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom, and a laundry area featuring Electrolux appliances. One of the bedrooms features built-in shelving and drawers, making a great office-option. Enjoy a large private patio with mature landscaping, ideal for entertaining and enjoying Southern California's amazing climate. Avail short term or long term. Call for Rates and availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have any available units?
600 Heliotrope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have?
Some of 600 Heliotrope Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Heliotrope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Heliotrope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Heliotrope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue offer parking?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Heliotrope Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Heliotrope Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Heliotrope Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College