Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

60 Seaborough - 1

60 Seaborough · No Longer Available
Location

60 Seaborough, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New from Optum Real Estate Management: Two Bedroom beach-style cottage in the beautiful gated community of Bayridge. This town home features new renovations throughout including new paint, carpet, counter tops and more! Wood Floors In Living Room, Kitchen, Entry, and Laundry Room. Property features a 1 car attached garage as well as a separate 1 car detached garage. Large patio Patio outside the living room with plantation shutters. Double Closets In Master Bedroom. Home is move in ready for you today! Contact Optum for more information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have any available units?
60 Seaborough - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 60 Seaborough - 1 have?
Some of 60 Seaborough - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Seaborough - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
60 Seaborough - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Seaborough - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 60 Seaborough - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 60 Seaborough - 1 offers parking.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Seaborough - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have a pool?
No, 60 Seaborough - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have accessible units?
No, 60 Seaborough - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Seaborough - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Seaborough - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 60 Seaborough - 1 has units with air conditioning.

