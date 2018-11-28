60 Seaborough - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

New from Optum Real Estate Management: Two Bedroom beach-style cottage in the beautiful gated community of Bayridge. This town home features new renovations throughout including new paint, carpet, counter tops and more! Wood Floors In Living Room, Kitchen, Entry, and Laundry Room. Property features a 1 car attached garage as well as a separate 1 car detached garage. Large patio Patio outside the living room with plantation shutters. Double Closets In Master Bedroom. Home is move in ready for you today! Contact Optum for more information.

