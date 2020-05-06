54 Beach Drive

Amenities

This fully furnished and newly constructed waterfront home is located in one of Newport Beach's most exclusive private communities with a private beach, security, heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, gym, and ample private parking for guests and residents. This luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath home boasts panoramic scenic water views of the Newport Harbor and is complete with a master suite and a main floor bedroom. The kitchen and living room are highlighted with a vaulted ceiling, engineered wood floors, matching Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and French doors opening up to an oversized, waterfront patio. The lavish master suite includes a large walk-in closet, beautiful modern mosaic-tiled shower, dual vanities, and a deck overlooking the harbor with stunning views. Brand new washer and dryer. Central heating and air conditioning throughout. . Within walking distance of Newport's hottest restaurants and shopping areas.