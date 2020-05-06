All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 54 Beach Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
54 Beach Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

54 Beach Drive

54 Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

54 Beach Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
This fully furnished and newly constructed waterfront home is located in one of Newport Beach's most exclusive private communities with a private beach, security, heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, gym, and ample private parking for guests and residents. This luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath home boasts panoramic scenic water views of the Newport Harbor and is complete with a master suite and a main floor bedroom. The kitchen and living room are highlighted with a vaulted ceiling, engineered wood floors, matching Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and French doors opening up to an oversized, waterfront patio. The lavish master suite includes a large walk-in closet, beautiful modern mosaic-tiled shower, dual vanities, and a deck overlooking the harbor with stunning views. Brand new washer and dryer. Central heating and air conditioning throughout. . Within walking distance of Newport's hottest restaurants and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Beach Drive have any available units?
54 Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 54 Beach Drive have?
Some of 54 Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 54 Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 54 Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 Beach Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College