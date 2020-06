Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, single story home in heart of Newport Heights. This charming, turn key, expanded and completely remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home is a gem. Hardwood floors throughout, big interior patio and a converted 4 car garage with built ins, finished attic storage, a bonus room and designated laundry area/room. Air conditioning, updated appliances, stone/granite countertops throughout, walk in master closet, all closets with built ins. Wood burning fireplace. It is a must see !