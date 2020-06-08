All apartments in Newport Beach
522 Aliso Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:36 PM

522 Aliso Avenue

522 Aliso Avenue · (714) 478-4409
Location

522 Aliso Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5883 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Don’t miss the opportunity to rent the crown jewel of Newport Heights. With over 5,800 square feet of elegantly designed living space, this home is truly spectacular. Wow your guests immediately upon walking into the beautifully manicured and private front courtyard with its oversized Veranda. As you enter the home, you're welcomed into a light and airy living room boasting of a cozy fireplace, adjacent to the formal sitting room with buit-ins. Walk through the antique glass doors imported from Paris, France, into the formal dining room.  As you make your way into the family room, you'll surely want to curl up on the couch and enjoy countless hours in front of the fireplace. The kitchen is sure to meet all your culinary needs with abundant cabinetry, an oversized island, marble counters, six-burner range, double oven, warming drawer and walk-in pantry. Separated by a spacious retreat with fireplace and Dutch door to the oversized deck, the grand master bedroom is complete with a pristine, white marble bathroom,  spa tub, walk-in shower, and abundant closets with organized storage. The three secondary bedrooms are ensuite – one with fireplace, and one with its own kitchen, living room and private entrance from the very private backyard with jacuzzi .  You're sure to be impressed! Convenient access to the airport, 73, 55 & 405 freeways, world renowned restaurants and shops and is located in the award winning Newport-Mesa Unified school district. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Aliso Avenue have any available units?
522 Aliso Avenue has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 522 Aliso Avenue have?
Some of 522 Aliso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Aliso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 Aliso Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Aliso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue offer parking?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Aliso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Aliso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Aliso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
