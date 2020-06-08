522 Aliso Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

Don’t miss the opportunity to rent the crown jewel of Newport Heights. With over 5,800 square feet of elegantly designed living space, this home is truly spectacular. Wow your guests immediately upon walking into the beautifully manicured and private front courtyard with its oversized Veranda. As you enter the home, you're welcomed into a light and airy living room boasting of a cozy fireplace, adjacent to the formal sitting room with buit-ins. Walk through the antique glass doors imported from Paris, France, into the formal dining room. As you make your way into the family room, you'll surely want to curl up on the couch and enjoy countless hours in front of the fireplace. The kitchen is sure to meet all your culinary needs with abundant cabinetry, an oversized island, marble counters, six-burner range, double oven, warming drawer and walk-in pantry. Separated by a spacious retreat with fireplace and Dutch door to the oversized deck, the grand master bedroom is complete with a pristine, white marble bathroom, spa tub, walk-in shower, and abundant closets with organized storage. The three secondary bedrooms are ensuite – one with fireplace, and one with its own kitchen, living room and private entrance from the very private backyard with jacuzzi . You're sure to be impressed! Convenient access to the airport, 73, 55 & 405 freeways, world renowned restaurants and shops and is located in the award winning Newport-Mesa Unified school district. Available for immediate move-in.