All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 517 Goldenrod Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
517 Goldenrod Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

517 Goldenrod Avenue

517 Goldenrod Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

517 Goldenrod Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on the wonderful opportunity to wake up and smell the ocean breeze! This quaint home is the front unit located in the heart of Corona del Mar Village. World class dining and shopping are just a short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have any available units?
517 Goldenrod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 517 Goldenrod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Goldenrod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Goldenrod Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue offer parking?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College