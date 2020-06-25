Don't miss out on the wonderful opportunity to wake up and smell the ocean breeze! This quaint home is the front unit located in the heart of Corona del Mar Village. World class dining and shopping are just a short distance away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 Goldenrod Avenue have any available units?
517 Goldenrod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 517 Goldenrod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 Goldenrod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.