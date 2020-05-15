All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
516 Begonia Avenue
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

516 Begonia Avenue

516 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

516 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best value! Ocean side of PCH in the village. Back unit on one of the prettiest streets in CDM, less than a block from Begonia Park and steps from shops and restaurants. Two bedrooms, two full baths, plus a small office/loft. This unit has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, plantation shutters, skylights, and ceiling fans, A/C, built-in wine rack, and new paint. Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave gas oven/stove. There's a patio area off the living room for sunning and BBQing. Parking is in an attached one-car enclosed garage plus a one-car covered carport. Washer/Dryer in the garage plus plenty of storage. Two blocks from a view of the ocean, approximately one mile to beach access. Entrance on the alley. NO CARPET, PET OK under 20 lbs., water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
516 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 516 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 516 Begonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Begonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Begonia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Begonia Avenue offers parking.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Begonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Begonia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 Begonia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
