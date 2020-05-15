516 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

Best value! Ocean side of PCH in the village. Back unit on one of the prettiest streets in CDM, less than a block from Begonia Park and steps from shops and restaurants. Two bedrooms, two full baths, plus a small office/loft. This unit has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, plantation shutters, skylights, and ceiling fans, A/C, built-in wine rack, and new paint. Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave gas oven/stove. There's a patio area off the living room for sunning and BBQing. Parking is in an attached one-car enclosed garage plus a one-car covered carport. Washer/Dryer in the garage plus plenty of storage. Two blocks from a view of the ocean, approximately one mile to beach access. Entrance on the alley. NO CARPET, PET OK under 20 lbs., water and trash included.