All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 515 CARNATION Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
515 CARNATION Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

515 CARNATION Avenue

515 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

515 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE | SOUTH SIDE OF PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY | Sunny, two story, white picket fence Corona Del Mar 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful cottage located on the south side of PCH within walking distance to all of Corona Del Mar's restaurants, boutiques and beaches! This CDM jewel has just completed the following renovations and upgrades including: New roof, new water heater, new dishwasher, new toilets, new carpet, new custom made double hung windows, new landscape with irrigation, new front yard brick patio, new putting green in the private interior back yard. One bedroom with bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms with one bathroom upstairs. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook plus downstairs laundry and utility rooms. Large private back yard between the house and detached two car garage with brick and a large artificial grass putting green, play area with Edison lights overhead. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included plus the two car detached garage with direct alley access. Immaculate condition, lock and leave low maintenance ready for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have any available units?
515 CARNATION Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 515 CARNATION Avenue have?
Some of 515 CARNATION Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 CARNATION Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 CARNATION Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 CARNATION Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 CARNATION Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 CARNATION Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 CARNATION Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 CARNATION Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 CARNATION Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 CARNATION Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 CARNATION Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 CARNATION Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College