515 CARNATION Avenue

CORONA DEL MAR VILLAGE | SOUTH SIDE OF PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY | Sunny, two story, white picket fence Corona Del Mar 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful cottage located on the south side of PCH within walking distance to all of Corona Del Mar's restaurants, boutiques and beaches! This CDM jewel has just completed the following renovations and upgrades including: New roof, new water heater, new dishwasher, new toilets, new carpet, new custom made double hung windows, new landscape with irrigation, new front yard brick patio, new putting green in the private interior back yard. One bedroom with bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms with one bathroom upstairs. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast nook plus downstairs laundry and utility rooms. Large private back yard between the house and detached two car garage with brick and a large artificial grass putting green, play area with Edison lights overhead. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included plus the two car detached garage with direct alley access. Immaculate condition, lock and leave low maintenance ready for move in now.