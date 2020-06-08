All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 512 Larkspur Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
512 Larkspur Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

512 Larkspur Ave

512 Larkspur Avenue · (808) 721-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 512 Larkspur Ave · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Private CDM 3 bedroom pool home on double lot - Available as a monthly rental. Welcome to this private fully furnished home in the center of Corona del Mar, where a rare double size lot oasis of relaxation and contemporary convenience greets you. Three-bedroom, two-bathroom single family home, complete with private, full-sized pool, outdoor six-person jacuzzi and a rooftop deck. This indoor/outdoor living environment features a completely upgraded kitchen with refreshing cream and cranberry tile and granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an over-sized island for dining or a chef's pleasure. The barbeque and outdoor dining table are just off the kitchen, with views to the landscaped patio and pool. Move through the open space to the sunken living room with a gas fireplace, internet, 3D 60" flat screen TV, and SONOS speakers to play your favorite music. The master bedroom looks out on the garden and pool, and includes a walk-in closet along with master bath. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom, along with a built-in office zone with 2-4 work stations and high-speed wireless internet. Located on a quiet street just 4 blocks from the beach and 2-5 minutes to CDM's restaurants and stores, the home includes one garage spot, two-driveway parking spots & one alley spot. Utilities, cleaning service 2x per month, gardener, and pool service all included. Pool heating is an additional $500 per month. Rental rate starts at $8,995 for off season months and goes up from there.

(RLNE4408385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Larkspur Ave have any available units?
512 Larkspur Ave has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Larkspur Ave have?
Some of 512 Larkspur Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Larkspur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
512 Larkspur Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Larkspur Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Larkspur Ave is pet friendly.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 512 Larkspur Ave does offer parking.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Larkspur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave have a pool?
Yes, 512 Larkspur Ave has a pool.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave have accessible units?
No, 512 Larkspur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Larkspur Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Larkspur Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Larkspur Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 512 Larkspur Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity