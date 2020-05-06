All apartments in Newport Beach
507 Carnation Avenue
507 Carnation Avenue

507 Carnation Avenue · (949) 633-2828
Location

507 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1839 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
new construction
UNFURNISHED Newly constructed and exquisite contemporary farmhouse . This stunning front home offers three bedrooms and three and a half baths in an expansive and open floorplan. The seamless space between the chef’s kitchen, living room and dining room create the ultimate home for entertaining. The kitchen features high-end professional grade appliances including a Bertazzoni range, Bosch refrigerators, Kohler faucets and much more. The main floor has two adjoining outdoor spaces including the front patio with fireplace and a loggia, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living environment. On the second floor is the stunning master suite with high airy ceilings and a spacious master closet. The spa-inspired master bath retreat includes a private terrace which brings in refreshing natural sunlight. Also on the second floor is an additional bedroom and bathroom. On the top floor is the third bedroom filled with natural light and which opens onto the rooftop deck. This spectacular home, set on the prime ocean side of Coast Highway, is within close proximity to the local boutiques, restaurants and cafes, only minutes from Corona del Mar State Beach, and all the amenities the Village has to offer.Property is offered unfurnished and one year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
507 Carnation Avenue has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 507 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 Carnation Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
