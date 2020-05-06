507 Carnation Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub new construction

UNFURNISHED Newly constructed and exquisite contemporary farmhouse . This stunning front home offers three bedrooms and three and a half baths in an expansive and open floorplan. The seamless space between the chef’s kitchen, living room and dining room create the ultimate home for entertaining. The kitchen features high-end professional grade appliances including a Bertazzoni range, Bosch refrigerators, Kohler faucets and much more. The main floor has two adjoining outdoor spaces including the front patio with fireplace and a loggia, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living environment. On the second floor is the stunning master suite with high airy ceilings and a spacious master closet. The spa-inspired master bath retreat includes a private terrace which brings in refreshing natural sunlight. Also on the second floor is an additional bedroom and bathroom. On the top floor is the third bedroom filled with natural light and which opens onto the rooftop deck. This spectacular home, set on the prime ocean side of Coast Highway, is within close proximity to the local boutiques, restaurants and cafes, only minutes from Corona del Mar State Beach, and all the amenities the Village has to offer.Property is offered unfurnished and one year lease minimum.