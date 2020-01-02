All apartments in Newport Beach
505 Marigold Ave.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

505 Marigold Ave.

505 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Stunning 4 Bed + Loft 3.5 Bath Tri Level Single Family Home in Corona Del Mar! - Located in one of the most desirable communities in Orange County, Corona Del Mar along with plentiful dining & entertainment options. This stunning 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom single family home is now available to lease. This home boasts a suite of features including gorgeous travertine flooring, bright living room and kitchen complete with peninsula seating, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, spacious bedrooms, balconies on both the second & third stories, loft area, rooftop balcony to soak in the views, front patio area perfect for entertaining, wood shutters, dedicated laundry room, one car garage & one driveway parking space.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4289751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Marigold Ave. have any available units?
505 Marigold Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 505 Marigold Ave. have?
Some of 505 Marigold Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Marigold Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
505 Marigold Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Marigold Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 505 Marigold Ave. offers parking.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. have a pool?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. have accessible units?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Marigold Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Marigold Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
