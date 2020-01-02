505 Marigold Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 4 Bed + Loft 3.5 Bath Tri Level Single Family Home in Corona Del Mar! - Located in one of the most desirable communities in Orange County, Corona Del Mar along with plentiful dining & entertainment options. This stunning 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom single family home is now available to lease. This home boasts a suite of features including gorgeous travertine flooring, bright living room and kitchen complete with peninsula seating, a full suite of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, master bedroom with walk in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, spacious bedrooms, balconies on both the second & third stories, loft area, rooftop balcony to soak in the views, front patio area perfect for entertaining, wood shutters, dedicated laundry room, one car garage & one driveway parking space.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4289751)