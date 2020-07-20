All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 505 Dahlia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
505 Dahlia Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

505 Dahlia Avenue

505 Dahlia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

505 Dahlia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Corona del Mar Single Family 3 bedroom , 3 bath home. Highly desirable location South of PCH in the heart of the Village. Light and Bright with volume ceilings lots of windows and a series of French Doors. All ground floor rooms overlook a private interior brick patio.
The home is in Pristine condition. Renovated and painted crisp white throughout with Neutral wood tone flooring. The Open floor plan Features: Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with newer stainless gas cooktop, newer dishwasher, Kitchen Aid double oven, which overlooks the generous Family Room. A desirable Downstairs bedroom and Full Bathroom, interior Laundry Room with Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage and extra Alley carport parking for small vehicle/Golf Cart. The second floor offers a huge Master Suite with volume ceilings, spacious Master Bath and Walk-In Closet opening to a huge Roof Deck. An additional Bedroom #3 and Bathroom #3 completes the second floor.
2 blocks from Goldenrod footbridge, Walk to the Beach, Great Restaurants, Shops and Enjoy the Village Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
505 Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 505 Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 505 Dahlia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
505 Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 505 Dahlia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 505 Dahlia Avenue offers parking.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
No, 505 Dahlia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 505 Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Dahlia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Dahlia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Dahlia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College