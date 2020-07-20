505 Dahlia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Corona del Mar Single Family 3 bedroom , 3 bath home. Highly desirable location South of PCH in the heart of the Village. Light and Bright with volume ceilings lots of windows and a series of French Doors. All ground floor rooms overlook a private interior brick patio.

The home is in Pristine condition. Renovated and painted crisp white throughout with Neutral wood tone flooring. The Open floor plan Features: Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with newer stainless gas cooktop, newer dishwasher, Kitchen Aid double oven, which overlooks the generous Family Room. A desirable Downstairs bedroom and Full Bathroom, interior Laundry Room with Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage and extra Alley carport parking for small vehicle/Golf Cart. The second floor offers a huge Master Suite with volume ceilings, spacious Master Bath and Walk-In Closet opening to a huge Roof Deck. An additional Bedroom #3 and Bathroom #3 completes the second floor.

2 blocks from Goldenrod footbridge, Walk to the Beach, Great Restaurants, Shops and Enjoy the Village Lifestyle.