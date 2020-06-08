All apartments in Newport Beach
504 Jasmine Avenue
504 Jasmine Avenue

504 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

504 Jasmine Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Fully Furnished unit offers 2Bd, 2Ba vaulted ceilings and great views from the rooftop deck. Located in the heart of the Corona Del Mar flower streets, this private back unit is only 5 blocks from the beach and a few minute walk to CDM boutiques and restaurants. 3 large skylights bring in natural light into the living room, and an adjacent gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a Queen sized bed with a large screen television, vaulted ceiling and a large ceiling fan. It is equipped with a large full bathroom featuring double sinks, a soaking tub, a large shower and loads of closet space. The Second Bedroom has a Queen sized bed complete with easy access to the shared full bathroom. The rooftop accessible from a staircase in the living room has a sun deck patio with seating area for relaxation while taking in the gorgeous beach climate or for entertaining with friends while enjoying the ocean view. The entire house will be at your disposal with private garage and additional private parking space as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
504 Jasmine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 504 Jasmine Avenue have?
Some of 504 Jasmine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 Jasmine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 Jasmine Avenue offers parking.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Jasmine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
