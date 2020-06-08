504 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Fully Furnished unit offers 2Bd, 2Ba vaulted ceilings and great views from the rooftop deck. Located in the heart of the Corona Del Mar flower streets, this private back unit is only 5 blocks from the beach and a few minute walk to CDM boutiques and restaurants. 3 large skylights bring in natural light into the living room, and an adjacent gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Master Bedroom has a Queen sized bed with a large screen television, vaulted ceiling and a large ceiling fan. It is equipped with a large full bathroom featuring double sinks, a soaking tub, a large shower and loads of closet space. The Second Bedroom has a Queen sized bed complete with easy access to the shared full bathroom. The rooftop accessible from a staircase in the living room has a sun deck patio with seating area for relaxation while taking in the gorgeous beach climate or for entertaining with friends while enjoying the ocean view. The entire house will be at your disposal with private garage and additional private parking space as well.