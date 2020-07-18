All apartments in Newport Beach
50 Timor Sea
50 Timor Sea

50 Timor Sea · No Longer Available
Location

50 Timor Sea, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Expansive Ocean & Catalina Views from this 4 Bedroom Home in Guard Gated Crystal Cove - Enjoy 270 degree ocean views from one of the best lots in Newport Coast. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is located in prestigious Crystal Cove and offers the security of a 24 hour guard and access to the Canyon Club which includes the swim center, clubhouse, fitness facility, basketball half-court and tennis courts. The home features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the ground level as well as dual family rooms, a large dining room that is perfect for entertaining and a open style kitchen that looks out onto views of the Pacific. High-end appliances includes a Sub-Zero Refrigerator & dual Viking ovens. A large island with a 6 burner cooktop separates the kitchen and family room with access in between to the backyard. The yard is large and grassy with the views of the ocean and boats passing by being the star of the show. A large concrete patio is perfect for a BBQ and outdoor dining. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets as well as the huge master suite. French doors open up from the master bedroom to the ocean view deck. The master bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub with panoramic windows, a separate shower and dual sinks. Parking and storage is a breeze in the 3 car garage. Live in true luxury in this beautiful home that is available for immediate move in!

(RLNE5913995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Timor Sea have any available units?
50 Timor Sea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 50 Timor Sea have?
Some of 50 Timor Sea's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Timor Sea currently offering any rent specials?
50 Timor Sea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Timor Sea pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Timor Sea is pet friendly.
Does 50 Timor Sea offer parking?
Yes, 50 Timor Sea offers parking.
Does 50 Timor Sea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Timor Sea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Timor Sea have a pool?
Yes, 50 Timor Sea has a pool.
Does 50 Timor Sea have accessible units?
No, 50 Timor Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Timor Sea have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Timor Sea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Timor Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Timor Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
