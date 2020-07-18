50 Timor Sea

Amenities

Expansive Ocean & Catalina Views from this 4 Bedroom Home in Guard Gated Crystal Cove - Enjoy 270 degree ocean views from one of the best lots in Newport Coast. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home is located in prestigious Crystal Cove and offers the security of a 24 hour guard and access to the Canyon Club which includes the swim center, clubhouse, fitness facility, basketball half-court and tennis courts. The home features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the ground level as well as dual family rooms, a large dining room that is perfect for entertaining and a open style kitchen that looks out onto views of the Pacific. High-end appliances includes a Sub-Zero Refrigerator & dual Viking ovens. A large island with a 6 burner cooktop separates the kitchen and family room with access in between to the backyard. The yard is large and grassy with the views of the ocean and boats passing by being the star of the show. A large concrete patio is perfect for a BBQ and outdoor dining. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk in closets as well as the huge master suite. French doors open up from the master bedroom to the ocean view deck. The master bathroom includes a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub with panoramic windows, a separate shower and dual sinks. Parking and storage is a breeze in the 3 car garage. Live in true luxury in this beautiful home that is available for immediate move in!



(RLNE5913995)