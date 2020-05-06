47 Canyon Island

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Condo in Big Canyon McClain Development just minutes to the Beach! - This super nice two bedroom, 2 bathroom McClain condominium offers a Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach! A completely remodeled home featuring an open floor plan with recess lighting, new carpet, new paint, a single lower level unit with main floor master bedroom and bath. A cozy, brick fireplace in the living room leading to a south facing, sun-filled courtyard with plenty of space to relax and entertain! Two parking spaces with storage cabinets in gated subterranean garage. There is a community pool, spa, and tennis courts that are also all included. Enjoy this serene retreat, located next to the premier Big Canyon golf course and just minutes from the beach, restaurants, world-class shopping at Fashion Island and 73, 55 and 405 freeways. Available now!



(RLNE4527557)