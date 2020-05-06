All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

47 Canyon Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Condo in Big Canyon McClain Development just minutes to the Beach! - This super nice two bedroom, 2 bathroom McClain condominium offers a Prime location in the heart of Newport Beach! A completely remodeled home featuring an open floor plan with recess lighting, new carpet, new paint, a single lower level unit with main floor master bedroom and bath. A cozy, brick fireplace in the living room leading to a south facing, sun-filled courtyard with plenty of space to relax and entertain! Two parking spaces with storage cabinets in gated subterranean garage. There is a community pool, spa, and tennis courts that are also all included. Enjoy this serene retreat, located next to the premier Big Canyon golf course and just minutes from the beach, restaurants, world-class shopping at Fashion Island and 73, 55 and 405 freeways. Available now!

(RLNE4527557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Canyon Island have any available units?
47 Canyon Island doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 47 Canyon Island have?
Some of 47 Canyon Island's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Canyon Island currently offering any rent specials?
47 Canyon Island is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Canyon Island pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Canyon Island is pet friendly.
Does 47 Canyon Island offer parking?
Yes, 47 Canyon Island offers parking.
Does 47 Canyon Island have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Canyon Island does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Canyon Island have a pool?
Yes, 47 Canyon Island has a pool.
Does 47 Canyon Island have accessible units?
No, 47 Canyon Island does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Canyon Island have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Canyon Island does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Canyon Island have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Canyon Island does not have units with air conditioning.
