Newport Beach, CA
43 Sea Island Drive
43 Sea Island Drive

Location

43 Sea Island Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Welcome to 43 Sea Island in Big Canyon! This bright home with vaulted ceilings is just miles from the beach. Featuring a main floor bedroom and bathroom, this unit has been completely remodeled with newer wood laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a secondary bedroom and bathroom are next to an oversized master retreat with large master bath. Entertain on your wrap around balcony with sliding door off the large family room. Located in the heart of Newport Beach and situated close to Fashion Island, the best beaches Orange County has to offer, restaurants, and the highest rated schools. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
43 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 43 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 43 Sea Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
43 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not offer parking.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Sea Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Sea Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
