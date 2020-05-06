43 Sea Island Drive

Amenities

Welcome to 43 Sea Island in Big Canyon! This bright home with vaulted ceilings is just miles from the beach. Featuring a main floor bedroom and bathroom, this unit has been completely remodeled with newer wood laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, a secondary bedroom and bathroom are next to an oversized master retreat with large master bath. Entertain on your wrap around balcony with sliding door off the large family room. Located in the heart of Newport Beach and situated close to Fashion Island, the best beaches Orange County has to offer, restaurants, and the highest rated schools. Come quick!