Live the dream in this charming, spacious and upgraded front unit in Corona del Mar featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace, French doors lead to inviting front and social patio for the ultimate indoor and outdoor living. Light and bright recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to family room and dining room. Private interior patio is off of the family room and dining room. Large master suite with plenty of closet space and tall ceilings. Freshly painted and gorgeous lighter laminate flooring. Downstairs inside laundry room. Unit has Air conditioning for those warmer summer days. One car garage. Enjoy living near all the best restaurants, shops and beaches in Orange County. This townhome is light and bright; a true treasure!!!