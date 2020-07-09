427 Orchid Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Within walking distance to everything the Corona del Mar lifestyle has to offer, 427 Orchid is the quintessential front cottage with a porch you will simply never want to leave. Charm pours from every square inch of this home, starting with the white picket fence, welcoming Dutch door, French doors and bay windows that bathe the home in sunlight throughout the day. Wood flooring throughout, new paint, subway tile white kitchen with new counters, dining nook, a charming remodeled main bathroom, two bedrooms and, wait, seriously, another bathroom! Two bathrooms! What!!! This home has it all. Visit the property website for a video walkthrough, application and additional information: www.427Orchid.com. Video tour / walk through: https://youtu.be/MCcZ5frekUE