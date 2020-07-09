All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
427 Orchid Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:07 AM

427 Orchid Avenue

427 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

427 Orchid Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Within walking distance to everything the Corona del Mar lifestyle has to offer, 427 Orchid is the quintessential front cottage with a porch you will simply never want to leave. Charm pours from every square inch of this home, starting with the white picket fence, welcoming Dutch door, French doors and bay windows that bathe the home in sunlight throughout the day. Wood flooring throughout, new paint, subway tile white kitchen with new counters, dining nook, a charming remodeled main bathroom, two bedrooms and, wait, seriously, another bathroom! Two bathrooms! What!!! This home has it all. Visit the property website for a video walkthrough, application and additional information: www.427Orchid.com. Video tour / walk through: https://youtu.be/MCcZ5frekUE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Orchid Avenue have any available units?
427 Orchid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 427 Orchid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
427 Orchid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Orchid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue offer parking?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue have a pool?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Orchid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Orchid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

