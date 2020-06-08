All apartments in Newport Beach
424 Marguerite Avenue

424 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed in 2015 by Brandon Architects, this Cape Cod style 3 bed 3 bath front unit features high ceilings, masterfully done fireplace, wide plank hardwood floors and sliding doors to the outside for great entertaining and indoor/outdoor flow. Spacious kitchen with marble, large over sized island and counters, custom shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, balcony, large deluxe master bath and large walk-in closet. Rooftop level offers an additional 200+ sf with extensive Ocean and CDM Village views. Home is pre-wired for surround sound, lighting, and a surveillance system. Ideally located in the very heart of CDM Village, walking distance to restaurants, shops, parks, and award winning beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
424 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 424 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 424 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
424 Marguerite Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Marguerite Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

