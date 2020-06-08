424 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

Newly constructed in 2015 by Brandon Architects, this Cape Cod style 3 bed 3 bath front unit features high ceilings, masterfully done fireplace, wide plank hardwood floors and sliding doors to the outside for great entertaining and indoor/outdoor flow. Spacious kitchen with marble, large over sized island and counters, custom shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, balcony, large deluxe master bath and large walk-in closet. Rooftop level offers an additional 200+ sf with extensive Ocean and CDM Village views. Home is pre-wired for surround sound, lighting, and a surveillance system. Ideally located in the very heart of CDM Village, walking distance to restaurants, shops, parks, and award winning beaches.